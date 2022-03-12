Wood County Board of Education discusses superintendent hiring process

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Board of Education officially accepted former superintendent Will Hosaflook’s resignation at a meeting this Friday.

At the beginning of that meeting, the public was given the floor.

Virginia Haywood, the president of the Wood County Chapter of West Virginia Professional Educators, expressed concern. She said that the selection of the next superintendent felt rushed, voicing that the public wasn’t being included enough.

Haywood also raised concerns over what she described as a backlog in the special ed referral process. She said the testing process students go through is not happening as quickly as usual.

The Board of Education decided to push back the deadline for superintendent applicants to March 18th.

So far, the board’s received nine applications.

The board also decided to hold multiple public forums before the final vote for the next superintendent. The first would give the public a chance to express what they want in a superintendent to the board. That would happen on March 22nd at 6 PM at Jefferson Elementary Center.

After the first forum, the board will meet in executive session to determine which candidates will move forward to be interviewed.

After the interview process, the board will narrow down their top three picks.

After that, the second public forum will give the public the opportunity to meet the top three candidates. That will happen on March 28th at 6 PM at Wood County Technical Center.

Finally, at the March 29th Board of Education meeting, the new superintendent will be voted on.

Hosaflook’s last day as superintendent will be July 1st.

The board’s president, Justin Raber, said, “There’s still a lot of work to be done in between now and July 1st. He’s not one to throw in the towel so we have a lot of great things going on to finish up this school year so he’s not going anywhere until the last absolute second.”

