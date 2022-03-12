Wreck on Route 2 at Wood County/Pleasants County line backs up traffic

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Belmont Volunteer Fire Department says a car was rear-ended in a car crash on Friday evening. This was near the Wood County and Pleasants County line.

One of the cars then caught on fire. Firefighters say no one person was transported to WVU Medicine Camden Clark. Their injuries are unknown. The wreck temporarily blocked traffic in both directions on Route 2.

