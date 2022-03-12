Your Good News: Local business man saves elderly man from falling on ice

BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - For the month of March for our “Your Good News” sponsored by Morrison Incorporated, a couple nominated a business owner for helping them in a dire time of need.

Sheryl Wiseman and her husband Larry were in Belpre dropping off a friend for her doctor’s appointment. They were getting out of the car when larry started slipping down black ice in the parking lot.

Tony Benson saw Larry falling from across the street at his business, and came over in a flash to help him up.

“I got into the vehicle and started the car, and I don’t want to say 100 miles per hour, but I tried to go as fast as I could. Because I saw him struggling and the first thing that came up to my mind was if he completely fell to the ground, he could break his hip, or have something other issues.”

Sheryl said Tony was the angel they were looking for that day and they couldn’t be more thankful because it could have been much worse.

“He says, ‘I saw him from over there, I saw him from over there’, “ said Sheryl Wiseman. “And I was by that time up there trying to make him stand, and I couldn’t do it by myself, I just couldn’t do it. And it was Tony Benson, came and we know he’s our angel from the lord that day.”

“It’s just a feel-good story, it’s about people helping people and reaching out, and you know, going the extra mile and doing the right thing,” said David Haas, President of Morrison Incorporated.

Morrison Incorporated will be making a $100 donation in Sheryl and Larry’s name to go to the Alzheimer’s Association.

You can nominate someone for the next “Your Good News” story by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.