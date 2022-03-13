Advertisement

Kiwanis Pancake Days cancelled, replaced with online auction

Marcia Stewart says an advantage of the online format is that it’s easier to see the items up for bid
Screenshot of the online auction site
Screenshot of the online auction site(Kurtis Bradley Brown - WTAP)
By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Updated: 2 hours ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Last February, the Kiwanis Club of Marietta had to cancel its annual Pancake Days event for the first time in over 60 years.

While the event won’t be happening this year either... Marcia Stewart tells us it’s being replaced with something new.

Historically, the two-day event featured all-you-can-eat pancakes and a silent auction.

That auction was said to be the club’s biggest fundraiser, raising about $20,000 each year to support community projects.

This year’s auction is going virtual.

Stewart says an advantage of the online format is that it’s easier to see the items up for bid.

Another advantage Stewart says... the bidding is not restricted to just two days, but open until March 21.

She says over 100 businesses have donated merchandise to fill 60 baskets.

The online auction is part of the Kiwanis Club of Marietta’s celebration of their 100th year of service.

You can find the online auction here: https://charityauction.bid/kiwanisclubofmarietta

