Marietta College makes first Final Four Appearance in Program History

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -

The Marietta College Pioneers make their first Final Four Appearance in the NCAA tournament after beating Christopher Newport in the NCAA Sectional Final.

The Captains led for the majority of the first half, leading by double digits at some point, but the Pioneers were able to bring it to only a single digit deficit at the half.

Marietta came out firing and the teams exchanged blows and lead changes throughout the second half.

It came down to the wire, but thanks to some heroics from senior guard Lukas Isaly and his 38 points, the Pioneers were able to come out with the win.

Christopher Newport had a chance to tie it with three seconds remaining after a foul on a three point attempt, but the last free throw went off the rim and into the hands of Mason Lydic, who sealed the 81-79 victory.

The Pioneers will now head to Fort Wayne, Ind. for a chance at the National Championship.

