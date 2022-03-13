Advertisement

Parkersburg Catholic wins Class AA State Title

Parkersburg Catholic wins State Title
Parkersburg Catholic wins State Title(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Evan Lasek
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 11:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Parkersburg Catholic Crusaderettes were looking for their first state title since 2006.

To get there, they would have a rematch with Wyoming East High School and a chance to avenge their second place finish last year.

Much like they did all season, Catholic came out of the gates hot and never looked back.

The game was close for the opening minutes, but Parkersburg Catholic went into halftime up 33-13.

The second half was much of the same until the final buzzer and the Crusaderettes came out victorious winning 67-35.

Leslie Huffman led the way with 19 points, Jocelynn Thorn had 17 and Mary Tokodi-Ruth had 12 points in their first state championship win.

