Road updates for the M.O.V

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Most roads throughout Belpre, Parkersburg, Marietta and Vienna are cleared.

Local mayors said that they didn’t expect the current conditions to give their crews any troubles. They expect all roads to be cleared by tomorrow morning at the latest.

Some spots on the road are still slick and slippery so still drive carefully.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Marietta Post says you should leave yourself a safe distance when traveling to allow yourself enough time to react to the traffic ahead.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.