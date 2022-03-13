Advertisement

Road updates for the M.O.V

Road updates 3/12
Road updates 3/12(None)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 11:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Most roads throughout Belpre, Parkersburg, Marietta and Vienna are cleared.

Local mayors said that they didn’t expect the current conditions to give their crews any troubles. They expect all roads to be cleared by tomorrow morning at the latest.

Some spots on the road are still slick and slippery so still drive carefully.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Marietta Post says you should leave yourself a safe distance when traveling to allow yourself enough time to react to the traffic ahead.

