Waterford wins Girl’s Basketball Division IV Championship over New Knoxville

Waterford celebrates their Division IV championship win over New Knoxville
Waterford celebrates their Division IV championship win over New Knoxville(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAYTON, Ohio (WTAP) -

The Waterford Lady Wildcats are the state champions of Division IV Girl’s Basketball for the first time since 2016, after their 35-26 victory over the New Knoxville Rangers on Saturday evening.

The Cats outscored the Rangers 9-0 in the first quarter, and held serve with a great defensive performance.

The Rangers got it as close as 21-20 in the fourth quarter, but Mackenzie Suprano hit a three pointer with 6:44 left, and the Cats never looked back.

Freshman Kendall Sury led the way for Waterford with 8 points, Cara Taylor added 7, while Mackenzie Suprano finished with 6.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

