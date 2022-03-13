Waterford wins Girl’s Basketball Division IV Championship over New Knoxville

DAYTON, Ohio (WTAP) -

The Waterford Lady Wildcats are the state champions of Division IV Girl’s Basketball for the first time since 2016, after their 35-26 victory over the New Knoxville Rangers on Saturday evening.

The Cats outscored the Rangers 9-0 in the first quarter, and held serve with a great defensive performance.

The Rangers got it as close as 21-20 in the fourth quarter, but Mackenzie Suprano hit a three pointer with 6:44 left, and the Cats never looked back.

Freshman Kendall Sury led the way for Waterford with 8 points, Cara Taylor added 7, while Mackenzie Suprano finished with 6.

