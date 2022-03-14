Advertisement

AmeriCorps teams head to West Virginia to help with projects

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRMONT, W. Va. (AP) - Several West Virginia towns will get assistance from five new AmeriCorps teams for projects that include tax preparation, park and river cleanups and rural infrastructure upgrades.

The AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps teams will go to Fairmont, Thomas, Mullens, Gandeeville and Elkview.

U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced the plan.

The programs include Tygart Valley United Way in Fairmont, Friends of Blackwater in Thomas, Rural Appalachian Improvement League in Mullens, Roane County Commission in Gandeeville and Elk River Trail Foundation in Elkview.

