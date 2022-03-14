Children’s Listening Place Child Advocacy Center expands to Calhoun county

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The CLP serves five counties now. Wood, Wirt, Ritchie, Pleasants and now Calhoun county.

With this expansion they now are the largest Child Advocacy Center in West Virginia based on counties covered.

Executive director Greg Collins says Calhoun county was in need of their services and he is happy they can finally offer them.

“I had a meeting with the Calhoun County prosecutor who was more than excited to get our services for the kids in Calhoun county. It’s a place that needs all the help it can get,” Collins said.

Collins said he hopes to expand to more counties and eventually expand their services into schools.

