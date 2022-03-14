Advertisement

Discovery World on Market gets $50 thousand grant from Bernard McDonough Foundation

WTAP News @ 5- Discovery World on Markets gets $50k grant
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “Discovery World on Market” in downtown Parkersburg is getting a grant to help with some of its design and attractions.

The museum specializing in getting children interested in science, technology, engineering, art, and math is getting a $50 thousand grant from the Bernard McDonough Foundation.

Discovery World on Market executive director, Wendy Shriver says that she is excited to see the growing support around the museum.

“Well, I think the support of other organizations aside from the Ross Foundation that we’re starting to see come forward and want to get involved by supporting by either sponsoring an exhibit or wanting just to make a donation to the cause for the Discovery World museum just shows that there’s that much community support out there behind it,” says Shriver.

The money from this grant will be used for an ADA ramp for the design studio and the “Parkersburg You Are Here” exhibit.

It gives kids a chance to be a city planner and see how S.T.E.A.M. can contribute to something like city planning.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road updates 3/12
Road updates for the M.O.V
A shooting in a family car took the life of a young mother on Saturday.
Dad may be charged after boy accidentally shoots, kills mom
Elizabeth (Beth) M. Lathey Obit
Obituary: Lathey, Elizabeth (Beth) M.
Carla Jean Scott Obit
Obituary: Scott, Carla Jean
American Red Cross logo on shirt sleeve
Red Cross testing donations for COVID-19 antibodies

Latest News

Diversity Student Union at Parkersburg high school raises money to help Ukraine
Parkersburg High Diversity Student Union raises money for good cause
Sheriff Rick Woodyard
Woodyard requesting funds for additional cruisers
Sen. Joe Manchin says he opposes the nomination of Sarah Bloom Raskin to a key position on the...
Raskin nomination for Fed in peril as Democrat opposes pick
David Vance Workman Obit
Obituary: Workman, David Vance