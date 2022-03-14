Discovery World on Market gets $50 thousand grant from Bernard McDonough Foundation

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “Discovery World on Market” in downtown Parkersburg is getting a grant to help with some of its design and attractions.

The museum specializing in getting children interested in science, technology, engineering, art, and math is getting a $50 thousand grant from the Bernard McDonough Foundation.

Discovery World on Market executive director, Wendy Shriver says that she is excited to see the growing support around the museum.

“Well, I think the support of other organizations aside from the Ross Foundation that we’re starting to see come forward and want to get involved by supporting by either sponsoring an exhibit or wanting just to make a donation to the cause for the Discovery World museum just shows that there’s that much community support out there behind it,” says Shriver.

The money from this grant will be used for an ADA ramp for the design studio and the “Parkersburg You Are Here” exhibit.

It gives kids a chance to be a city planner and see how S.T.E.A.M. can contribute to something like city planning.

