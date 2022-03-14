Inaugural Spring Celebration and Egg Hunt scheduled for April 12

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The inaugural Spring Celebration and Egg Hunt is scheduled for April 12 with festivities starting at 5:30 p.m.

The event is being planned by Parkersburg South High School’s Student council members and Kiki Angelos who met this morning to discuss plans for the event.

The celebration will include lighting of the lights along with band and choir performances from local middle and high schools on the southside.

There will be 5,000 eggs total during the egg hunt with one golden egg in each group. Each golden egg will win a special basket each sponsored by one of the classes from Parkersburg South High School.

There will also be a bike raffle at the event, which will be sponsored by Raber Law Offices.

If you are looking to preregister, please visit http://forms.office.com/r/4u3aQrXF8d to register for the event. You can also scan the QR code on the photo at the top of article in order to preregister as well. Kids between the ages of 0-15 are invited to participate in the egg hunt.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.