Obituary: Anderson II, Sam E.

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sam E. Anderson II, 65, of Williamstown, WV died peacefully in his sleep on Saturday March 12, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Parkersburg, WV a son of the late Samuel E. and Muriel (Epling) Anderson.

He retired from the Sheet Metal Workers’ Local 33 with more than 25 years of service. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife of forty-one years Rebecca (Jarvis) Anderson; two sons Brandon Anderson of Williamstown and Jared Anderson (Jessica) of Marietta; and sisters Sharon Ferrell of Vienna and Linda Hammond of Parkersburg, four brothers-in-law, Wayne (Janet), Mike (Karen) Jarvis, Bill (Gaye) Jarvis and Alan; four sisters-in-law, Sandi (Giles) Ragsdale, Pam Jarvis, Betty Jarvis, Sharon Jarvis and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by an infant son Michael Chase and brothers-in law Gary Jarvis, Jack Jarvis and Brad Smith and sister-in-law Lindi Jarvis.

Visitation will be Wednesday 1-3 PM and 5-7 PM. Services will be Wednesday 7:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Bill Frey officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

