Obituary: Arnold, Connie Jean

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Connie Jean Arnold, 78, of Marietta, passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Waterview Point Nursing Home in Marietta.

Connie was born January 9, 1944 in Dart, Ohio to Forest and Evelyn Haught.

She graduated from Lawrence High School.

Connie married Roger Max Arnold on May 25, 1963.

She retired from Kroger in Marietta as a strong supporter of union labor. Connie loved spending time with her grandchildren, great grandchildren and her little dog Penny. She enjoyed talking to her daughter daily on the phone.

Connie will be deeply missed by her daughter Angela Arnold; grandsons Zachary Brooker, Dillon Brooker and Max Brooker; great-granddaughters Isabel and Amelia Brooker; sister-in-law Linda Haught; and her best friends Glen and Patty Antill.

In addition to her parents Connie was preceded in death by her husband Roger Arnold; sisters Karen Swain and Shirley Lee; brothers Roger Haught, Richard Haught and Gary Rutherford.

Funeral services will be private for the family. Burial will be at East Lawn Memorial Park.

Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com.

