Obituary: Bennett, Catherine “Cathy” Louise (Shuff)

MIDDLEBOURNE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Catherine “Cathy” Louise (Shuff) Bennett, 73, of Middlebourne, WV and formerly of Tiffin, OH, passed away March 11, 2022 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born on October 20, 1948 in Tiffin, OH, one of four children of the late Richard “Dick” and Nellie Shuff.

Cathy graduated from Kent State University with a Bachelors of Science Degree in Education where she majored in English and minored in Library Science. She married James “Jim” Bennett on August 22, 1970, and taught high school English for several years. In 1978, they moved to Middlebourne, WV to raise their family.

Cathy was an advocate for education and soon became very active in the schools where she volunteered to develop Enrichment Programs to help students with computer skills, science, math, and art. She always had more ideas for new programs than time to implement them. As her kids became older, Cathy began a new career in education by working first at West Virginia Northern Community College and then Belmont Technical College where she ultimately became the Associate Dean of Learning, Information Services & Technology. Cathy was very passionate about distance learning and helping non-traditional students, those going back to school to change careers or earn an additional degree. She was a pioneer in online learning and developed an accredited online Library Paraprofessional Associates Degree. As a non-traditional student herself, Cathy went back to college to earn a Masters Degree in Library Science from the University of South Carolina. In 2002, the Library Journal honored Cathy with its Movers and Shakers award for her leadership and innovation as a library educator. In 2014, Cathy retired from Belmont Technical College. She was recognized as Associate Dean Emeritus and received the Heritage Tree Award.

Cathy was an avid reader and her home was filled with books. Her love of reading led her to be support the fundraising efforts of the Middlebourne Public Library and to often give books as gifts to her family and friends to fuel their reading. She also enjoyed scrapbooking, making special cards for family and friends, and playing bridge.

Cathy is survived by her two children James “Jamie” Bennett (Margaret) of Medina, OH and Lisa Hayes (Jarrod) of Parkersburg, WV; her five grandchildren Zack Bennett, Catherine Hayes, Jacob Bennett, Thomas Hayes, and Kaitlyn Bennett; her three siblings Sue Herbert (Larry), Steve Shuff (Alicia), and Terri Durst; her sister-in-law Kathy Shuff; her brother-in-law Bud Bennett (Carol); and her many cousins, nieces, nephews and very dear friends including Kay Pierpoint, Kathy Baxter, and Margie Rymer.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Jim Bennett in 2003 and sister-in-law Dee Wortman.

Visitation will be 3:00 - 6:00 on Saturday, March 19 and for one hour prior to the service on Sunday, March 20.Funeral services will be 11:30 am Sunday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

A graveside service will be held 3:30 on Sunday at the Middlebourne Cemetery, Middlebourne, WV.The family is also planning a Celebration of Life in Tiffin, OH at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial contributions can be made to the Middlebourne Public Library, American Library Association, American Cancer Association, American Heart Association or the charity of the donor’s choice.

The family would also like to express their deep appreciation to the care providers at Camden Clark Medical Center and The Wyngate Senior Living Community for their compassion and care of Cathy.

