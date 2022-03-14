Obituary: Brown, John Thomas

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - John Thomas Brown, 69, of Marietta, OH died on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on November 20, 1952 in Marietta, OH to Richard L. and Martha Stilgenbauer Brown.

John was a graduate of Marietta High School and an Ironworker by trade, having belonged to the Parkersburg/Marietta Local Ironworkers and the Cumberland, MD Local Ironworkers. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and boating, as well as jewelry making. John was also an avid follower of politics.

On June 7, 1980, John married Deborah Blaze. He is survived by Debbie, siblings, Becky Cribbs and William Brown, sisters-in-law, Diana Brown and Becky Antel (William), several nieces and nephews, as well as his beloved poodles, Sadie and Sophie.

John was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Robert Brown and brother-in-law, Jon Cribbs.

Abiding with his wishes, cremation was observed. A Memorial Service to celebrate John will be at a later date.

