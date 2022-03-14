Obituary: Farr, Douglas R.

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Douglas R. Farr of Marietta, Ohio passed away on March 13 2022. He was born December 12, 1932 in Rockford, Illinois to Bernie and Gladys Farr.

He married Marilyn E. Hoaglund on June 12, 1954 in Rockford, Illinois, and celebrated 67 years of marriage last year. They had four children: Douglas Jr. (Jane), of Marietta, David (Kari) of Indianapolis, Indiana, Bradley of Williamstown, and Catherine Scott (Trevor) of Prior Lake, Minnesota; ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two siblings, his daughter Cathy, and daughter in law Kari. He passed peacefully in his sleep with Marilyn and his children at his side.

He served in the US Army from 1954 to 1957, achieving the rank of first lieutenant and spending three years in the Panama Canal Zone as Platoon Leader, AAA Battery Commander and Staff Officer.

Following his discharge from the Army, he received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Illinois and registration as a Professional Engineer. He worked as an Applications Engineer for nineteen years before moving to Marietta in 1979 to become the President of Marietta Metal Products. In 1985 he and his son Doug, Jr. started Farr Manufacturing & Engineering Company where he served as its President until 2007. Doug Sr. and the business received recognition over the years including 1990 SBA Outstanding Small Businessman, 1990 Merrill Lynch Entrepreneur of the Year, 1991 Blue Chip Enterprise award, and 1993 distinguished Alumnus by the University of Illinois.

His favorite pastimes included Sailing on Lake Erie and a great love of choral and instrumental music, all of which he shared with his wife, his children, and grandchildren. He played trumpet in the Illinois Marching Band, performing with them at the 1952 Rose Bowl. He also played in a number of community bands including several years in the Marietta College Concert and Jazz Band, as well as the St. Mary’s Community Band and an annual family Christmas eve caroling ensemble.

He and his wife sang together in numerous choral groups, including church choirs, the Toledo Symphony Chorale, the Marietta Chorale, the Parkersburg Choral Society and the Marietta College-Community Chorus. Prior to moving to Marietta he served as a church choir director for 20 years. His last years were spent as choir member and cantor at First Lutheran Church in Parkersburg, WV.

The family wishes to thank Pastor Ian Reid, Dr Kelli Cawley, and the compassionate care of Amedisys Hospice, especially Kim Weckbacher RN Case Manager.

Visitation will be held at First Lutheran Church 1701 19th St. Parkersburg on Friday March 18 at 11:00 am with a memorial service immediately following at 12:30 pm.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Marietta College Music Department that brought him so much joy.

