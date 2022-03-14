Obituary: Fliehman, Kelton R.

LOWELL, Ohio (WTAP) - Kelton R. Fliehman, 92, of Lowell, OH, died on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Rockland Ridge in Belpre, OH. He was born July 5, 1929, in Elk Township, Noble County, OH to Kelton R. and Frieda C. Pitzer Fliehman.

Kelton graduated from Harriettsville High School in 1947 and attended Coyne Electrical School in Chicago, IL. He served in the U.S. Army in Korea during the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharged. Kelton was an electrician by trade and a member of IBEW Local 972 for more than 65 years and served as Financial Secretary and was an Apprenticeship Instructor for many years. He was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, served many years on the Lowell Village Council, was Mayor of Lowell for a short time, a member of the L-A Volunteer Fire Dept., life member and past Commander of Lowell American Legion Post 750, a member of Voiture 40 & 8, as well as a life member of VFW 5108.

On November 4, 1952, Kelton married Helen M. Rauch. She preceded him in death on June 20, 2011. Kelton is survived by 4 children, John (Brigitte) Fliehman, Tom (Martha) Fliehman, Susan (Ferris) Arnold, Dan (Elanda) Fliehman; grandchildren, Stacey (Jess) Greenup, Anna (Nick) Medley, Amy Fliehman, Will Fliehman, Mark (Emma) Fliehman, Ryan (Carissa) Fliehman, Eric (Bri) Fliehman, Keith (Crystal) Arnold, Bradley (Jessie) Arnold, Evan ( Allie) Arnold; great-grandchildren, Mary , Walter , Sawyer, Briar , Henley, Lydia and Roland Fliehman, Ava, Brooke, Kelton, Avonlea, Hazel and Cooper Arnold, Adilynn, Molly and Claire Greenup and Brynn Medley; step-grandchildren, Jacob and JP Skeens; step- greatgrandchild, Carly Skeens; brother, Joe Fliehman; brothers-in-law, Paul Rauch and Ed Russell.

Kelton was preceded in death by his parents, Kelton and Frieda, as well as his wife, Helen.

Funeral liturgy with Mass will be held at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Lowell, OH, on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 10:00am with Father David Gaydosik as Celebrant. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with full military rites observed. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 15, 2022, from 2:00-8:00pm at the Lowell Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Homes with a Vigil service at 4:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Buell Park Perpetual Care Fund, c/o The Marietta Community Foundation, 100 Putnam Street, Marietta, OH 45750.

Cawley & Peoples Funeral Homes is honored to serve Kelton’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting www.CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.