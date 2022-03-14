Obituary: Gheen, Barbara Ellen Spencer Fry

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Barbara Ellen Spencer Fry Gheen, 92 years young, joined her loving husband Leonard in their Heavenly home on March 11, 2022. Born May 31, 1929, to the late Harley and Mary Catherine Spencer Fry in Parkersburg, WV, Mamaw Bobbie married Papaw Leonard on June 7, 1952.

Left to remember her is her daughter Sharon Ann Barker; her grandchildren Kevin and Reta Barker and Michelle Dennis; great-grandchildren Ashley (Matt) Cooper, Chelsea Barker, Steven (Candice) Black, Tony (Logan Brown) Black and Logan Blasingame; 2 great-great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law Paul (Louella) Gheen, Elmer (Teresa) Gheen, Clinton Gheen and David (Phyllis) Gheen; sister-in-law Josephine Brookover and several nieces and nephews.

Per her request there will be no services. The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice for their sustaining care in her last days. A family celebration of life will be held at a later date. Matheny Whited Funeral Home of Elizabeth was honored to assist the family.

