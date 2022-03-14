Advertisement

Obituary: Gheen, Barbara Ellen Spencer Fry

Barbara Ellen Spencer Fry Gheen Obit
Barbara Ellen Spencer Fry Gheen Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Barbara Ellen Spencer Fry Gheen, 92 years young, joined her loving husband Leonard in their Heavenly home on March 11, 2022. Born May 31, 1929, to the late Harley and Mary Catherine Spencer Fry in Parkersburg, WV, Mamaw Bobbie married Papaw Leonard on June 7, 1952.

Left to remember her is her daughter Sharon Ann Barker; her grandchildren Kevin and Reta Barker and Michelle Dennis; great-grandchildren Ashley (Matt) Cooper, Chelsea Barker, Steven (Candice) Black, Tony (Logan Brown) Black and Logan Blasingame; 2 great-great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law Paul (Louella) Gheen, Elmer (Teresa) Gheen, Clinton Gheen and David (Phyllis) Gheen; sister-in-law Josephine Brookover and several nieces and nephews.

Per her request there will be no services.  The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice for their sustaining care in her last days.  A family celebration of life will be held at a later date.  Matheny Whited Funeral Home of Elizabeth was honored to assist the family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road updates 3/12
Road updates for the M.O.V
Elizabeth (Beth) M. Lathey Obit
Obituary: Lathey, Elizabeth (Beth) M.
Carla Jean Scott Obit
Obituary: Scott, Carla Jean
American Red Cross logo on shirt sleeve
Red Cross testing donations for COVID-19 antibodies
As the snow starts to slow down, we will have updates on the road conditions and snow level...
Road conditions update and snow levels advisories

Latest News

Sam E. Anderson II Obit
Obituary: Anderson II, Sam E.
Donald W. Morrison Obit
Obituary: Morrison, Donald W.
Barbara Hylbert Garvin Harris Obit
Obituary: Harris, Barbara Hylbert Garvin
Thomas J. Yencha Obit
Obituary: Yencha, Thomas J.