Obituary: Harris, Barbara Hylbert Garvin

MOUNT HOPE, W.Va. (WTAP) - With sorrow but also celebration we announce the passing of Barbara Hylbert Garvin Harris, our loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on March 12, 2022. She went into the arms of her Lord and Savior at Waterview Pointe, Marietta, Ohio. Born in Mount Hope, WV on August 11th, she was in her 85th year.

Barbara was raised a true West Virginia girl by her coal miner father and school teacher mother. After graduating from high school she went to Nursing School to become a RN at University of Virginia where she met her loving husband George on a blind date.

She was the beloved mother of Hobart (Mary) , George IV (Paula) and Lydia (John), proud grandmother of Marisa (Geoff), Zach, Ben, Elena, Sam, George V, Carmen and Matthew. Predeceased by her devoted husband George III and brother Hobart Garvin, and she is survived by her sisters Martha and Jane.

Barbara lived a full life as a wonderful mother, homemaker, nurse, volunteer and Christian.

She loved writing letters, playing the piano, birds, flowers, the color yellow and all things nature. A farm girl at heart, gardening was also a passion and she was known for her lemon meringue pies and brown sugar icing.

Most of all she loved her family and instilled in her children strong values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

A celebration of Barbara’s life will be held at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St. Marietta, on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 beginning at 1:00 PM with visitation prior beginning at 12 PM.

Visitation will also be Tuesday, March 15 from 4-8 PM. Donations to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Baptist Missionary Association are welcome.

