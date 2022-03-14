Obituary: Johnson, Brett Matthew

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Brett Matthew Johnson, 52, of Parkersburg, passed away March 12, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born February 25, 1970 a son of Rebecca (Nedeff) McCrady of Parkesburg and the late Roger C. Johnson.

Brett was a member of St Francis Xavier Catholic Church, served in the US Marine Corps, and previously worked for Suddenlink and Kelly Paving Company.

He was a graduate of Parkersburg South High School class of 1988. Brett lettered in football, baseball, and basketball. Brett enjoyed softball, tinkering, landscaping, yard work, and he loved playing his guitar.

Brett is survived by his wife, Susan (Stanley) Johnson of Parkersburg and her sons, two sisters, Jennifer McCrady “his best buddy” of Parkersburg and Jessica McCrady of Parkersburg, niece, Lydia McCrady, step-father, Barry McCrady, several aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws including Larry and Nancy Stanley of Parkersburg, special friend and K9 companion Sugar Ray “the rescue that rescued him”, and many friends. The family wishes to thank Dr. Bhati, friend Tracy McColligan, and staff of Strecker Cancer Center.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Deidra “Dee Dee” Johnson.

Memorial Service will be held Thursday 6:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Father John Rice officiating.

Inurnment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Parkersburg at a later date. Visitation will be Thursday from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the funeral home prior to the service.

Memorial donations may be made in his name to The American Cancer Society; PO Box 22718 Oklahoma City OK 73123-1718 or to charity of choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfunealhome.com

