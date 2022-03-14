Obituary: Morrison, Donald W.

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Donald W. Morrison, 85, of Mineral Wells, WV went to be with the Lord on March 10, 2022 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born September 22, 1936 in Wood County, WV a son of the late Ernest B. and Lula Jane James Morrison.

Don was a United States Army veteran. He worked for Associated Transport for many years as a truck driver and retired as a driver for Carolina Freight. He was also a Teamsters Union member and leader. Don and his wife Audrey owned and operated the Century School of Cosmetology in Steubenville, OH. He was a competitive trap shooter, had his own trap range, and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his son, Bryan. Don enjoyed vacationing and traveling with his wife and daughter, Dena. He enjoyed spending time outdoors and working on his property. Don was a devoted Christian and was a member of the Mineral Wells Baptist Church and spent a lot of time studying scripture. Don and his family deeply appreciate the love and support shown to them over the years by what he considered his extended family at the Mineral Wells Baptist Church. Don’s family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to those who provided care and comfort during the last several years of his life.

He is survived by his wife, Audrey of 56 years whom he married on March 20, 1966; daughter, Dena Morrison of Parkersburg; son, and Bryan (Esther) Wilson of Mount Claire, WV; and many nieces and nephews.

Don is preceded in death by his father, Ernest Morrison; mother, Lula James Morrison; sister, Mary Margaret Morrison Wilson.

Funeral Services for Don will be 2:00 PM, Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at the Mineral Wells Baptist Church with Pastor Shane Ward officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Mineral Wells with full military honors presented by American Legion Post 15 of Parkersburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lamberttatman.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.