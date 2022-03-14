Obituary: Pierson, Kellee Ann (Drain)

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kellee 57, passed away March 1, 2022 at Cabell Huntington Hospital.

Kellee was born June 5, 1964 in Parkersburg, West Virginia to the late Emmett D. Sr and Patricia (Schuler) Drain. June, 5, 1964 to March 1, 2022 Kellee lost her 4 year battle and went home to God.

The angels rejoice , while we mourn. Kellee’s passing has left large hole in the hearts of her family and friends.

Kellee lived in Vienna, West Virginia and graduated from Parkersburg High School.

Kellee was fantastic wife, sister and friend. She always made sure to spread her contagious, bubbly personality. Kellee never met a stranger. She had many friends and was loved by all who knew her. Through her work Kellee made many friends and kept in touch with them throughout the years until her illness made that impossible.

Kellee enjoyed Nascar, traveling, cooking, baking, cake decorating, shopping and collecting purses.

Preceded in death by her father Emmett (Dale) Drain Sr and her mother Patricia Ann Drain and her grandparents William Henry and Glenna Drain and Charles and Lillian Schuler, nephew Nathaniel Day and her dog Cinnamon.

Kellee is survived by her husband Bradley Pierson , her brother Emmett (Sonny) Drain Jr. (Debra Shafer), niece Chelsea (Morris) Buskirk, Patrick Buskirk, and their children, Parker and Jaxon Buskirk and Sherry Shafer. Long-time friends Jane Calendine, Dreama Vanhoose, Mary Morris (Kellee was a godmother to Mary’s son Dillon Morris) and several friends from her work at Brown’s Foodservice, Super Value and Foodland (Piggly Wiggly). Many cousins and their children.

Kellee is now at peace, joining her parents, grandparents and nephew, Nathaniel.

Kellee was such a light in this sometimes dark world and she will be deeply missed by all who were lucky enough to know her. She touched the lives of so many people. Anyone who knows Kellee knew that family meant everything to her and in her eyes, each of you reading this were family.

Kellee is that pebble you throw into a lake, as the lives she touched act as ripples that extend far beyond us.

Kellee will never be forgotten as we continue to honor her with our memories.

A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.

wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society).

