Obituary: Shedd Sr., William Norris

William Norris Shedd Sr. Obit
William Norris Shedd Sr. Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - William Norris Shedd, Sr., 82, of Vienna passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022 at the Parkersburg Care Center.

He was born May 30, 1939 in Charleston, WV, a son of the Etna Simmons and Luda Prather Shedd.

William served his country in the National Guard and attended the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Parkersburg.  He retired from G.E. Plastics.

He is survived by one brother, Neil Shedd of Texas; two grandsons, William N. Shedd III of Parkersburg and Brent Shedd of Mineral Wells; one great-grandchild, Landon Shedd; and daughter-in-law, Christi Shedd of Belpre.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Darlena Harmon Shedd; one daughter, Delena Shedd; one son, William Shedd, II; four brothers, Charlie, Jim, Dale and Etna Shedd; and a sister, Janice Gibson.

Funeral services for William will be 1:00p.m. Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg with Pastor David Carrico officiating.  Burial will follow at Lubeck Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Huntington’s Disease Foundation, P.O. Box 912, Salado, TX, 76571.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

