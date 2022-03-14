Obituary: Snowden, Mary Helen

WALKER, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mary Helen Snowden, 94, of Walker, WV (formerly of Las Cruces, NM and Lubeck, WV) passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at her daughters home surrounded by family and friends.

Mary was born May 11, 1927 in Ravenna OH to the late Margaret and Leonard Johnson. She

married her loving husband Raymond Eugene Snowden November 1946.

She was a member of St Andrews United Methodist Church where she enjoyed being part of the Adventure class and joining in the lively discussions. Mary was employed by the Bureau of Fiscal Management as a supervisor, upon retirement they moved to Las Cruses NM, were she was employed by Sears and Roebuck Co. at death of her husband she returned to the Parkersburg area. She then worked at Sam’s club where she enjoyed being part of the food prep team and meeting lots of people.

She is survived by her two daughters Michon Seckman (Michael) and Linda Mathers (James); her grandchildren, Shawna Umpleby, Monique Seckman Rust, Jason Mathers, Alicia Mathers Smithberger, Heather Lazzaro, Nicole Cooney, and Eric Mathers; and 11 beautiful great- grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond, sister Betty Cowger, and

brothers Bob and Jim Johnson.

A memorial service will be planned later at the convenience of the family

A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.”

