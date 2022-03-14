Obituary: Stephens, David C.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - David C. Stephens, 71, of Parkersburg passed away March 10, 2022 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born on October 2, 1950 in Parkersburg the son of the late Carl and Jean Miller Stephens.

David was a 1968 graduate of Parkersburg High School, attended WVU-P, Marshall University, was a US Air Force veteran. He retired as Postmaster at Walker, WV. David loved to hunt and fish.

David is survived by his wife, Jane, son, Chase (Polly), grandchildren, Jessica and Jack, sister, Linda Harris (Ed), brother, Dan (Linda), brother-in-law Tom Wolf (Karen) and several nieces and nephews, cousin Bob Hinkle, many friends, neighbors and co-workers.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother Ronald Stephens.

A Memorial Mass will be 11:00 am Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church 2500 Dudley Ave., Parkersburg, with Very Rev J. Stephen Vallelonga as celebrant.

Inurnment will be at Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery at a later date.

In 2002 Camden Clark and The Rotary Club hosted a blood screening of which David attended. As a result, David found that he had cancer, diabetes and a host of other medical issues.

He found excellent doctors and was given twenty more years of life, for which we are eternally grateful.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Camden Clark Foundation 2801 Birch St. Parkersburg, WV 26101.

