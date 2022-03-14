Advertisement

Obituary: Workman, David Vance

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
David Vance Workman Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVILE, W.Va. (WTAP) - David Vance Workman, 76, of Belleville, just recently of Ravenswood, West Virginia, passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at WVU Medicine Camden Clark.

He was born June 27, 1945, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, to the late Charlie “CB” and Majorie Workman. He was a graduate of Parkersburg High School, where he played football for the Big Reds. He also attended Ohio Valley College. He was a U.S. Army veteran, and served as a medic in Vietnam.

David had many friends and loved meeting and helping people. He loved sports and could name football teams and their scores by memory even long after the game was over. He loved collecting arrowheads and had many boxes full of examples. He was once employed by the Masonic Home in Parkersburg, and by many Belleville farmers. David was very active in the annual Belleville Homecoming ceremonies, and was a long time member of the Belleville Church of Christ.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his sisters, Gae Nelle Ellixson and Sharon Workman.

He is survived by his brother, Steve Workman, of Washington, West Virginia; his sister, Carol Sue Nagy, of Jacksonville, Florida; and several nieces and nephews.

There will be no visitation or viewing. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Sunset Memory Gardens, and will include military honors.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.sunsetparkersburg.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road updates 3/12
Road updates for the M.O.V
Elizabeth (Beth) M. Lathey Obit
Obituary: Lathey, Elizabeth (Beth) M.
Carla Jean Scott Obit
Obituary: Scott, Carla Jean
American Red Cross logo on shirt sleeve
Red Cross testing donations for COVID-19 antibodies
As the snow starts to slow down, we will have updates on the road conditions and snow level...
Road conditions update and snow levels advisories

Latest News

Spring Celebration and Egg Hunt
Inaugural Spring Celebration and Egg Hunt scheduled for April 12
If you are looking for a job make to sure to mark your calendar with this date.
Sheetz aims to hire over 150 employees in West Virginia
Union workers at a West Virginia metal products plant have narrowly ratified a three-year...
Union OKs contract at W. Va. metals plant to end 5-month strike
Several West Virginia towns will get assistance from five new AmeriCorps teams for projects...
AmeriCorps teams head to West Virginia to help with projects