Obituary: Workman, David Vance

BELLEVILE, W.Va. (WTAP) - David Vance Workman, 76, of Belleville, just recently of Ravenswood, West Virginia, passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at WVU Medicine Camden Clark.

He was born June 27, 1945, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, to the late Charlie “CB” and Majorie Workman. He was a graduate of Parkersburg High School, where he played football for the Big Reds. He also attended Ohio Valley College. He was a U.S. Army veteran, and served as a medic in Vietnam.

David had many friends and loved meeting and helping people. He loved sports and could name football teams and their scores by memory even long after the game was over. He loved collecting arrowheads and had many boxes full of examples. He was once employed by the Masonic Home in Parkersburg, and by many Belleville farmers. David was very active in the annual Belleville Homecoming ceremonies, and was a long time member of the Belleville Church of Christ.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his sisters, Gae Nelle Ellixson and Sharon Workman.

He is survived by his brother, Steve Workman, of Washington, West Virginia; his sister, Carol Sue Nagy, of Jacksonville, Florida; and several nieces and nephews.

There will be no visitation or viewing. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Sunset Memory Gardens, and will include military honors.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.sunsetparkersburg.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.