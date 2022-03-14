Obituary: Yencha, Thomas J.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Thomas J. Yencha, 65 of Parkersburg passed away February 28, 2022 at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born December 13, 1956 in Parkersburg the son of the late John and Mary Heiser Yencha. “Tom Yencha was the most kind, friendly, and selfless man I’ve ever known. He always had a piece of sage wisdom or advice, when needed. He was a practical joker, a staunch defender, and a heck of a bassist. Tom was a loyal husband and friend, the most supportive father, and the most involved ‘Popz’; his devotion to his family was unparalleled. He loved to play guitar, garden, go fishing, play softball and pickleball, and spend time with friends and family. He spent over 30 years helping to shape students’ minds, at WVU-P. Where he was a Teacher, Director, Friend, and Mentor to all, for he believed in the potential for greatness in everyone. He leaves behind him a legacy of hard work, perseverance, and dedication in all things.

Tom brought with him goodness and laughter, wherever he went. His love and friendship with his wife Vickie, set an untouchable standard for the ages. He was a devout Catholic and passed on his strength of faith to his daughters. It was a grievous error from fate to have taken him so soon, when he still had so much to give the world. Though his life is irreplaceable, and ours may never truly heal; we will remember his kind heart when we look upon the spring flowers he so lovingly tended. We’ll remember his unconditional love and devotion, when we look upon the smiling faces of his beloved grandchildren. When we fondly remember Tom Yencha; we’ll think of a life truly well-spent and a Heavenly rest well- earned.”

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Vickie L. Dailey Yencha of Parkersburg; His children, Bethany Yencha and Moriah Spencer both of Parkersburg. His grandchildren, Dre Bedgood, Brooklyn Yencha, Cyrus Spencer, Adric White and Kaliope White. His sister, Marilyn “Cookie” Courtwright and his brother, Jody Yencha.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one sister, Rosemary Daniel and two brothers, James and Jack Yencha.

There will be a public memorial service of remembering scheduled at a later date by the family.

The Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

