Parkersburg High Diversity Student Union raises money for good cause

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Diversity Student Union will hold a fundraiser to donate to the United Nations Refugees Agency.

This fundraiser is hosted to help those in Ukraine who are struggling. For now all donations are monetary but they are possibly looking for other ways to help.

“Possibly after the fundraiser we can find something like a car package that way people don’t have to donate money,” said member Yuan Uy.

For those who are not able to donate money to the fund the members of the union ask that you share the fundraiser to those who can.

The fundraiser will run from March 14- April 1. For those who do not attend the school you can still donate by writing a check to Parkersburg high school or cash donations.

Founder of the Student Union, Sheza Ikhlaq, says although they are young they know they can still make a lasting impact with this decision.

“Even though we’re just students we can maybe create somewhat of a difference and help those people in Ukraine that need help such as the Ukrainian refugees. So this was just an idea and we were all in agreement that we should do something,” said Ikhlaq.

Sophomore, Maia Noland, says she’s happy with what they have created to create awareness for those who need it.

“I’m very proud that there is a group like this that we started and started this campaign because it seems like not many people are aware and doing these things for people that are less fortunate it really is making a different. I’m proud we can do that,” said Noland.

