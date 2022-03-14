Advertisement

Raskin nomination for Fed in peril as Democrat opposes pick

Sen. Joe Manchin says he opposes the nomination of Sarah Bloom Raskin to a key position on the...
Sen. Joe Manchin says he opposes the nomination of Sarah Bloom Raskin to a key position on the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors.(Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WTAP) - Sen. Joe Manchin says he opposes the nomination of Sarah Bloom Raskin to a key position on the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors.

The West Virginia Democrat’s stance endangers Raskin’s prospects of winning Senate confirmation.

Her nomination has been stuck in the Senate Banking Committee after Republicans last month unanimously refused to vote on it in an effort to prevent her being approved on a party-line vote.

Manchin is not a member of the committee but his opposition means that for Raskin to win Senate approval, she would need to pick up a Republican to offset a Manchin ``no’' vote.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road updates 3/12
Road updates for the M.O.V
Elizabeth (Beth) M. Lathey Obit
Obituary: Lathey, Elizabeth (Beth) M.
Carla Jean Scott Obit
Obituary: Scott, Carla Jean
American Red Cross logo on shirt sleeve
Red Cross testing donations for COVID-19 antibodies
As the snow starts to slow down, we will have updates on the road conditions and snow level...
Road conditions update and snow levels advisories

Latest News

David Vance Workman Obit
Obituary: Workman, David Vance
Spring Celebration and Egg Hunt
Inaugural Spring Celebration and Egg Hunt scheduled for April 12
If you are looking for a job make to sure to mark your calendar with this date.
Sheetz aims to hire over 150 employees in West Virginia
Union workers at a West Virginia metal products plant have narrowly ratified a three-year...
Union OKs contract at W. Va. metals plant to end 5-month strike