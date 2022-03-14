Advertisement

Sheetz aims to hire over 150 employees in West Virginia

If you are looking for a job make to sure to mark your calendar with this date.
By Andrew Noll
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On March 16 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, will be hosting a hiring event at 43 different Sheetz stores in the state of West Virginia.

The potential employees can apply for employment at the hiring event as well as learn about how Sheetz can help employees sustain their careers built on an inspiring culture and community engagement.

Sheetz offers competitive pay and benefit packages to all employees. This includes medical and dental insurance, a 401k retirement plan, 12 weeks of fully paid maternity leave, an employee stock ownership plan, quarterly bonuses, and more.

