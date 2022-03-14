Woodyard requesting funds for additional cruisers

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sheriff Rick Woodyard appeared before Wood County Commission this morning with an emergency vehicle request.

The sheriff explained that his office is being affected by the shortage of cars on lots.

According to Woodyard, this is the final week to place orders on cruisers from Ford, but that the company will not provide a delivery date.

He says the Chevrolets that are supposed to start production in May are presenting the same problem.

He says he worked with Matheny Motor Truck Company here in Parkersburg, but that they exhausted all efforts in searching for vehicles.

So far, the only available cruisers the sheriff has found are in Indiana and Florida.

“My suggestion is...” Woodyard says, “to go ahead and buy what we’re going to buy or, at least, try to get what we want to get this year... or I don’t know that we’ll be able to get any for a while.”

He says he’s asked for seven cruisers, but will “take whatever I can get.”

The Commission did not approve the request yet, but agreed to put the issue on the agenda for Thursday’s meeting.

