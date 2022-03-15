Advertisement

3 finalists to be West Virginia State president visit campus

Three finalists to become West Virginia State University's next president are visiting the campus in Institute this week.
Three finalists to become West Virginia State University’s next president are visiting the campus in Institute this week.(AP Images)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INSTITUTE, W. Va. (AP) - Three finalists to become West Virginia State University’s next president are visiting the campus in Institute this week. The Presidential Search Committee last week chose the finalists.

The school said they are Ericke S. Cage, the school’s interim president; Lawrence T. Potter Jr., chief academic officer and provost of the University of the District of Columbia; and Melva Williams, vice chancellor for student affairs and enrollment management at Southern University at Shreveport.

The candidates are meeting with students, faculty, staff, alumni and community leaders during the visits.

