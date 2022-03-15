Foster care advocates concerned after W. Va. bill’s defeat

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - With a foster care bill now dead in West Virginia’s Legislature, advocates are concerned that critical help for some of the state’s most vulnerable children will be further delayed.

Key provisions of the comprehensive bill that died during the session Saturday included a 15% pay raise for social service workers.

Marissa Sanders is an adoptive parent and founder of the West Virginia Foster, Adoptive and Kinship Parents Network.

She says the more than 6,500 children who are in the care of the state need help now, not when lawmakers decide to act.

