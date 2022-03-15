Advertisement

Foster care advocates concerned after W. Va. bill’s defeat

Marissa Sanders is an adoptive parent and founder of the West Virginia Foster, Adoptive and...
Marissa Sanders is an adoptive parent and founder of the West Virginia Foster, Adoptive and Kinship Parents Network.(Will Price, West Virginia Legislative Photography)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - With a foster care bill now dead in West Virginia’s Legislature, advocates are concerned that critical help for some of the state’s most vulnerable children will be further delayed.

Key provisions of the comprehensive bill that died during the session Saturday included a 15% pay raise for social service workers.

Marissa Sanders is an adoptive parent and founder of the West Virginia Foster, Adoptive and Kinship Parents Network.

She says the more than 6,500 children who are in the care of the state need help now, not when lawmakers decide to act.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting in a family car took the life of a young mother on Saturday.
Dad faces gun charge after boy accidentally shot, killed mom
Brett Matthew Johnson Obit
Obituary: Johnson, Brett Matthew
Kellee Ann (Drain) Pierson Obit
Obituary: Pierson, Kellee Ann (Drain)
Douglas R. Farr Obit
Obituary: Farr, Douglas R.
William Norris Shedd Sr. Obit
Obituary: Shedd Sr., William Norris

Latest News

Mayor Schlicher talks at the chamber luncheon
Marietta Mayor, Josh Schlicher, provides city updates at chamber luncheon
Humane Society of the Ohio Valley raises nearly $12 thousand from Jordan’s Way fundraiser
Humane Society of the Ohio Valley raises nearly $12 thousand from Jordan’s Way fundraiser
William Nutter Trial Update
WTAP News @ Noon - William Nutter Update
WTAP News @ Noon - William Nutter Update