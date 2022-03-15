Humane Society of the Ohio Valley raises nearly $12 thousand from Jordan’s Way fundraiser

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - After a huge week-long fundraiser, the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley is looking to close the gap to its fundraising goal.

So far, the humane society is at roughly $12 thousand.

Much of the donations coming from the Jordan’s Way fundraising event last week featuring volunteers and community members taking part in activities to raise money.

Although the non-profit is not at its $15 thousand goal, it is still appreciative of the funds raised and it will go straight toward helping the animals.

The shelter says it has seen a significant increase in dogs brought to the shelter.

“It means a lot. On the day that Jordan’s Way was here we had 40 dogs. And since then, I did a count yesterday, we have 52 dogs. So, the amount goes up in the blink of an eye. So, all those funds really help not only the vet bills that come in because we get a lot of injured animals in. But just various operations. A lot of our dogs need special diets or special supplements or things like that. So, every little bit helps it goes to various things throughout the shelter,” says executive director, Karissa Reynolds.

The Humane Society is looking for more volunteers to help with dog walks.

And you can still donate to the Jordan’s Way fundraiser by clicking this link to help.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.