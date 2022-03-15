Advertisement

Marietta Mayor, Josh Schlicher, provides city updates at chamber luncheon

Mayor Schlicher talks at the chamber luncheon
By Kaitlin Kulich
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Mayor of Marietta provided some updates on various city projects and issues today at the Marietta Area Chamber of Commerce Legislative Luncheon on Tuesday, March 15.

Mayor Schlicher said since he became mayor roughly two years ago, Marietta has taken on projects of many sizes-from the Devola Sewer Project to laying a fresh coat of paint on city buildings.

Schilcher said the city plans to start installing the public sewer system in Devola this year as well as replacing the existing lime softening water treatment at the WasteWater treatment plant with a new, reverse osmosis treatment.

Schlicher said the city will also prioritize upgrading its parks and will be demolishing the pavilion at Gold Star Park and building a new facility. Schlicher says the building would be used by residents and city departments for everything from storage to hosting events.

Some big challenges Schlicher said the city is working on are finding ways to help the growing homeless population, staying within budgets during a time of high inflation, addressing dilapidated buildings and homes, and working on incentives to bolster the shrinking population in a sustainable way.

WTAP News @ Noon - William Nutter Update