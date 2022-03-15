Nathan Johnson signs with Youngstown State University
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -
Nathan Johnson, a senior from Marietta high school has officially signed with Youngstown State University.
He will go from the Tigers to the Penguins swim team.
His signing with Youngstown State has been a long process, but now that his swim season is over, he will officially be a member of the Penguins swim team next season.
