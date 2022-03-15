Nathan Johnson signs with Youngstown State University

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -

Nathan Johnson, a senior from Marietta high school has officially signed with Youngstown State University.

He will go from the Tigers to the Penguins swim team.

His signing with Youngstown State has been a long process, but now that his swim season is over, he will officially be a member of the Penguins swim team next season.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.