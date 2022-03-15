Advertisement

Nathan Johnson signs with Youngstown State University

WTAP News @ 6
By Evan Lasek
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -

Nathan Johnson, a senior from Marietta high school has officially signed with Youngstown State University.

He will go from the Tigers to the Penguins swim team.

His signing with Youngstown State has been a long process, but now that his swim season is over, he will officially be a member of the Penguins swim team next season.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting in a family car took the life of a young mother on Saturday.
Dad faces gun charge after boy accidentally shot, killed mom
Road updates 3/12
Road updates for the M.O.V
Elizabeth (Beth) M. Lathey Obit
Obituary: Lathey, Elizabeth (Beth) M.
Carla Jean Scott Obit
Obituary: Scott, Carla Jean
Brett Matthew Johnson Obit
Obituary: Johnson, Brett Matthew

Latest News

Parkersburg Catholic HS girls basketball and community enjoying state championship win
Parkersburg Catholic HS girls basketball and community enjoying state championship win
CNU Marietta
WTAP News @ 6 - CNU vs. Marietta College
Marietta advances to Final Four
Marietta College makes first Final Four Appearance in Program History
Parkersburg Catholic wins State Title
Parkersburg Catholic wins Class AA State Title