Obituary: Burton, Larry D.

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Larry D. Burton, 69, of Williamstown, WV passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022, at Milestone Senior Living in Parkersburg. He was born March 16, 1952, a son of the late Fred and Betty G. Bloomingdale Burton.

Larry graduated Marietta High School in 1971. He was in the Army Reserve, Army National Guard and Navy Reserve for a total of 25 years. He had been employed at Remington Rand/Kardex, Airolite, PCI Mineral Wells and at the Williamstown Fire Department for 9 years. He was a member of American Legion Post 159 at Williamstown.

Larry married Doretta Kay Lowe on June 29, 1974 who survives with son Doug, brother Lloyd and his wife Karen and many nieces and nephews. His parents, brother Danny Burton and sister Kimberly VanWey preceded him in death.

Graveside services will be held at 3:00 pm, Friday (Mar. 18) at Riverview Cemetery in Williamstown with military rites from American Legion Post 159. Family will greet friends at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home before the service from 1:00 until 2:30 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Williamstown Fire Department will be appreciated.

