Obituary: Mason, Marilyn D.

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Marilyn D. Mason, 71, of Belpre, died March 12, 2022 at her residence.

Marilyn was born March 28, 1950 in Newport, OH and was the daughter of the late Kenneth R. and Verna M. (McPeek) Binegar.

Marilyn had worked for Sam’s Club. She had been a member of Calvary Community Church for 45 years. She was a member of the Belpre Senior Citizens, Parkersburg Tops Club and AKC dog show. She enjoyed breeding and showing dogs and also enjoyed photography and videography, with her husband Ronald Sr., at R.E.M. Studio in Marietta. She loved baking her famous lemon sugar cookies that everyone always would ask for. She was always full of smiles and loved everyone. She was always helping others and sharing with them about her Lord and Savior.

Marilyn is survived by her son Ronald Mason Jr. (girlfriend Jenny); daughters Melissa Watkins (James) and Jennifer Wears (Shane); brothers and sisters Donald Binegar (Girlfriend Sharon), Jerry Binegar (Karen), Cheryl Thomas (Cecil), Shirley Reisberger (Jeff), Marla Authur, and Kyla Kidd (Jim); sisters-in-law Nancy and Kathy Binegar; grandkids Austin Henthorne (Brittany), Tyler Mason, Zach Moore (Ashley), Ryan Mason, Corey Watkins and Courtney Wears; 13 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Ronald E. Mason Sr.; brothers Jimmy and David Binegar; brother-in-law Bob Arthur.

Funeral services will be 1 PM Friday March 18, 2022, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre, with Pastor Kenneth E. Fullerton officiating.

Burial will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park, in Marietta. Visitation will be Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley, 90 Tom Rd., Marietta, OH 45750.

