Obituary: Mathers, Jim

WALKER, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jim Mathers, age 74, of Walker, WV went to be with the Lord on March 10, 2022, surrounded by his family at UPMC Shadyside Hospital, in Pittsburgh, PA.

Jim was born on November 5, 1947, to Eugene Burl Mathers and Julia Broadwater Mathers in Parkersburg, WV and grew up in Vienna, WV. After he graduated from Parkersburg High School he attended, WV Tech. On August 3, 1968, he married the love of his life, Linda (Snowden) Mathers. On November 1968, Jim joined the US Airforce, and was stationed in Misawa, Japan with his wife Linda. While serving in Japan, Jim and Linda welcomed two of their four children Shawna and Jason. After leaving Japan he returned to the US and was stationed in Florida, where they welcomed their daughter Alicia. In 1975, after serving his country, Jim returned to his hometown, Parkersburg, WV with his family and was employed by the State Road. In 1977 Jim joined Dupont where he was employed until he retired in 1998. It was during this time that he and Linda welcomed their fourth child Eric.

Jim’s unwavering faith in his Heavenly Father, is the foundation upon which he built his life. He was a member of Saint Andrews United Method Church and served as a trustee. He attended the Adventure Sunday School Class and loved studying the bible and learning something new every day.

Jim enjoyed fishing and was an avid woodworker and farmer. He also loved sports and was a diehard fan of the West Virginia Mountaineers, the Cleveland Browns, and the Indians. More than anything Jim found his greatest happiness spending time with his family. He spent many hours on the sideline of ball fields cheering on his children and grandchildren, teaching them to drive a tractor, and sharing his love of animals, sport, and above all else, his love for our God and Heavenly Father.

Jim was preceded in death by his father Eugene Mathers.

Jim is survived by his wife Linda Mathers; his children Shawna (Paul) Umpleby of Parkersburg, WV, Jason (Photoola) Mathers of Marietta, OH, Alicia (Drew) Smithberger of Carnegie, PA, Eric (Amanda) Mathers of Parkersburg, WV; his mother Julia Mathers of Vienna, WV; his brother Jack (Kim and daughter Noelle) Mathers of Vienna, WV. He also leaves behind 7 grandchildren: Benjamin, Noah, and Anna Umpleby; Naomi Mathers; Owen Smithberger; Aleah and Elliott Mathers.

The family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to Saint Andrews UMC, the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or the American Cancer Society.

The family wishes to send a special thank you to the wonderful nurses at UPMC Shadyside Hospital for their compassionate care.

The Memorial service to celebrate Jim’s life will be on Saturday, March 19th at the St Andrew’s United Methodist Church on 20th Street, Parkersburg, WV. Visitation will be from 3-4pm and the service will start at 4pm.

A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.