Obituary: Peck, Charles David

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Charles David Peck, 91, of Parkersburg, WV passed away March 14, 2022 at Stone Rise Nursing Facility.

He was born May 22, 1930, a son of the late Joseph Peck and Mildred Fickenson Peck.

Charles enjoyed spending time with his family and friends at the Friendship Kitchen and the Senior Citizen’s Center. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Those left behind to cherish his memory include his daughters, Debra (Burnie Edman) Trembly of Parkersburg, Judith Cottrell of Parkersburg; son, David Peck; 4 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 3 brothers; and 4 sisters.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday March 18, 2022 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service on Friday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Peck family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.