Advertisement

Obituary: Peck, Charles David

Charles David Peck Obit
Charles David Peck Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Charles David Peck, 91, of Parkersburg, WV passed away March 14, 2022 at Stone Rise Nursing Facility.

He was born May 22, 1930, a son of the late Joseph Peck and Mildred Fickenson Peck.

Charles enjoyed spending time with his family and friends at the Friendship Kitchen and the Senior Citizen’s Center. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Those left behind to cherish his memory include his daughters, Debra (Burnie Edman) Trembly of Parkersburg, Judith Cottrell of Parkersburg; son, David Peck; 4 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 3 brothers; and 4 sisters.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday March 18, 2022 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service on Friday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Peck family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting in a family car took the life of a young mother on Saturday.
Dad faces gun charge after boy accidentally shot, killed mom
Brett Matthew Johnson Obit
Obituary: Johnson, Brett Matthew
Kellee Ann (Drain) Pierson Obit
Obituary: Pierson, Kellee Ann (Drain)
Douglas R. Farr Obit
Obituary: Farr, Douglas R.
William Norris Shedd Sr. Obit
Obituary: Shedd Sr., William Norris

Latest News

Marilyn D. Mason Obit
Obituary: Mason, Marilyn D.
Jim Mathers Obit
Obituary: Mathers, Jim
Larry D. Burton Obit
Obituary: Burton, Larry D.
Norma Ruth Shimp Warden Obit
Obituary: Warden, Norma Ruth Shimp