Obituary: Warden, Norma Ruth Shimp

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Norma Ruth Shimp Warden, 88, of Williamstown passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Belpre Landings. She was born October 16, 1933 in Elba, OH, the oldest daughter of William V. and Bertha M. Hesson Shimp.

On September 8, 1957, she married Ralph W. Warden who preceded her in death in December 1996. Norma worked as an aide in the nursery at Marietta Memorial Hospital after graduation in 1951 from Marietta High School. She had also worked as a bookkeeper for Sterling Service Store and as an office and medical assistant for Dr. William Stewart and Dr. T. P. Lee.

Norma enjoyed going to the beach and in her later years she enjoyed traveling the US with friend Norma O’Lynn and shopping and eating out with friend Pat Coppernoll, She also enjoyed the local Sternwheel Fesitval.

Norma is survived by her daughter Kimberly A. Warden (James) Rose, grandchildren Jason Rose of Parkersburg and Ashley (Rob Shura) Rose of Salisbury, NC, numerous nieces and nephews and grand dogs, Mika Ann and Kiya Grace. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by sisters Evelyn Waggoner and Donna Bramham, grand dogs Skippy and Kira and grand rabbits Butterscotch and Reese “Bubby.”

Funeral services will be held on Friday (Mar. 18) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Riverview Cemetery. Family will greet friends at the funeral home before the service on Friday from 9 until 11.

In lieu of flowers, the family will appreciate donations to either the Williamstown First Presbyterian Church or the Ohio Valley Humane Society.

