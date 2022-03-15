Parkersburg Catholic HS girls basketball and community enjoying state championship win

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “I know we are very proud of these girls and coaches,” says Parkersburg Catholic high school athletic director, Amanda Weatherwax. “All the way from the pre-K level – our little guys – all the way to our seniors in high school. Our community really came together to show their support for these girls and wish them well. And they represented us well.”

The Parkersburg Catholic girls basketball team won their first state title since 2006 on Saturday in Charletson.

Capping off a perfect season and defeating the team that beat them in 2021. They won against Wyoming East by a score of 67 to 35.

“The opportunity to play Wyoming East as a quote-unquote rematch, I think that made it a little more special,” says head coach, Marty Vierheller. “But our girls really weren’t focused on gaining revenge as much as they were grabbing the title that they just wanted.”

Vierheller and many others say that this championship was a long time coming. Especially with so many promising teams falling short and the 2020 season was canceled because of the pandemic.

“That year, I think we were just left with a lot of unknowns,” says Weatherwax. “With only one senior on the team and a very competitive group of kids who wanted nothing more than to take it home for their senior and community.”

Vierheller says that this season is even more impressive given that this team only has nine players. None of them are freshmen. Two seniors, Lainie Ross and Leslie Huffman used their experience to help lead the team to victory.

“They’re the ones who really developed our younger players,” says Vierheller. “Their patience and their willingness to mentor our younger players really was a huge factor in us being able to win the championship.”

Vierheller says that repeating is going to take a lot of hard work trying to replace those two seniors, but he believes they are ready for the challenge.

“We’ll have to again find our own identity next year. We’ll have two excellent juniors in Tiana Tauber and Deborah Hardbarger. And then our sophomore group, they maybe young right now but they’ve played a ton of basketball and they’ve already played in two state tournaments,” says Vierheller. “So, we’re really looking forward to what they can do next year.”

