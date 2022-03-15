Sanitary Sewer Repair in Marietta will lead to lane closures for next few days.

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Wastewater Operations will be doing a sanitary lateral repair on Muskingum Drive in Marietta, which will lead to the north bound side being restricted to only one lane.

The repair is expected to begin tomorrow, March 16 and it should be reopened for normal traffic by the end of the work day on March 18.

There will be temporary traffic lights set between 320 Muskingum Drive and 322 Muskingum Drive in order to maintain traffic.

Waldo Street will also be closed during the sanitary repair. Use Riverside Lane and Julian Avenue in order to access Muskingum Drive for the next few days.

If you have concerns about above or below ground work, landscaping, etc. or any other questions about the Sanitary Sewer work in your area please call the Wastewater Operations Manager Ryan Boley at (740) 373-3858.

