William Nutter Trial Update

WTAP News @ Noon- William Nutter Update
By Andrew Noll
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The trial of a Parkersburg man police say killed his brother is underway today in a Wood County Court.

William Nutter was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of his younger brother, Charles Cottle, on Mother’s Day in 2020.

During opening statement’s, the prosecution presented evidence to the jury which included multiple guns, shell casings, a back pack, and more.

The prosecution is claiming that the altercation started after Nutter hit his mother, Louisa Cottle, after Louisa asked Nutter’s brother to run errands for her which woke Nutter up.

In its opening statements, the defense said that Nutter was not the aggressor, but that he had to use deadly force after his brother struck him with a steel bar and confronted him with a firearm.

The defense claims that this is reasonable cause for someone to use deadly force.

Police say Nutter shot Cottle to death, shooting him ten times, after the fight broke out at their mother’s home on Broadway Avenue.

Keep checking our website for more updates as the trial continues.

