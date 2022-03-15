Williamstown police chief says fentanyl is on the rise throughout community

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to the Williamstown Police Chief, the use of fentanyl is on the rise throughout Williamstown.

Chief Shawn Graham said on Monday, March 14th, Williamstown police pulled over 27-year-old Whitney Makala White of Waverly and arrested her on Highland Avenue following a traffic stop for felony possession of fentanyl as well as two warrants issued by Parkersburg police for second offense shoplifting. White is being held at the North Central Regional jail on a $51,500 bond.

Graham said cases like this are not uncommon now in Williamstown.

“Investigators in our area have noticed an increase in fentanyl. I’ve also talked to persons who are adversely affected by drug users that have told me that there’s much more fentanyl popping up now as opposed to heroin,” Graham said.

While Graham couldn’t disclose how much fentanyl White had on hand, he says it doesn’t take much for someone to overdose on this drug.

“Fentanyl is exponentially more deadly, according to the experts. So much stronger than even heroin, which heroin is extremely deadly-but the fentanyl…that’s what bothers me the most as a parent and a grandparent is that this fentanyl can be on anything…you know someone thinks, ‘I can smoke marijuana and it can be on marijuana. Fentanyl is being laced in a lot of things and it’s caused a real extreme problem for our community-lot of lost lives,” Graham said.

While Graham said the department works to educate the community and school children about the dangers of using drugs, especially fentanyl, more work is needed to get drugs off the streets.

“I think we should have more people in jail, but I think there should be treatment in jail so I could talk like a politician right now but there are so many things that need to change,” Graham said.

“I know we have a lot of dedicated people that are working on solutions but we clearly don’t know what the answer is at this point.”

