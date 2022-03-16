Advertisement

Bell joins list of Ritchie County athletes heading to Glenville State

Welcomes opportunity to continue playing with Rebel teammates at the next level
Gavin Bell
Gavin Bell(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELLENBORO, W.Va (WDTV) - Ritchie County’s Gavin Bell is headed to Glenville State to play football, joining Gus Morrison and Marlon Moore as a Pioneer next fall.

Bell will suit up at offensive line and bolster an incoming roster filled with North Central West Virginia talent.

“[Coach Kellar] recruits all over this area: Doddridge, Williamstown, Parkersburg, Parkersburg South,” Bell said. “It’s kinda cool to see people you played against in high school be one of your teammates next year.”

Bell was a part of Ritchie County’s run to the state championship in 2021, which ended in a state title for the program.

“Winning a state championship is the pinnacle of high school sports,” Bell said. “You can’t go any farther. I guess to top it all off signing with a college is pretty special.”

