Columbus man arrested on multiple drug charges in Meigs County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - According to Meigs County Sheriff Keith O. Wood, deputies with his office and the Major Crimes Task Force have arrested a Columbus man at a traffic stop after finding large quantities of drugs in his car on March 15.

Authorities identified the man as Marseant D. Wellman, 35, of Columbus, Ohio. Task Force agents had previously been notified that a male driver with a red 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee was alleged to be trafficking drugs in large quantities in Meigs County.

Task Force agents noticed the red jeep driving down Bashan Road heading towards Racine. The agents knew the identity of the driver and that he had a suspended driver’s license.

This led to the traffic stop being conducted on the vehicle. Deputies noticed the smell of marijuana coming from within his vehicle.

A small marijuana grinder along with a plastic bag containing oxycodone pills were located in the vehicle. As deputies continued their search of the vehicle they discovered approximately three ounces of crystal methamphetamine along with an additional amount of marijuana being less than 200 grams.

Wellman has been charged with Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fourth degree, Trafficking in Methamphetamine, a felony of the second degree, and Possession of Methamphetamine, also a felony of the second degree.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.