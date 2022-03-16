Advertisement

Columbus man arrested on multiple drug charges in Meigs County

Marseant D. Wellman, 35, of Columbus, Ohio
Marseant D. Wellman, 35, of Columbus, Ohio(Meigs County Sheriff's Office)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - According to Meigs County Sheriff Keith O. Wood, deputies with his office and the Major Crimes Task Force have arrested a Columbus man at a traffic stop after finding large quantities of drugs in his car on March 15.

Authorities identified the man as Marseant D. Wellman, 35, of Columbus, Ohio. Task Force agents had previously been notified that a male driver with a red 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee was alleged to be trafficking drugs in large quantities in Meigs County.

Task Force agents noticed the red jeep driving down Bashan Road heading towards Racine. The agents knew the identity of the driver and that he had a suspended driver’s license.

This led to the traffic stop being conducted on the vehicle. Deputies noticed the smell of marijuana coming from within his vehicle.

A small marijuana grinder along with a plastic bag containing oxycodone pills were located in the vehicle. As deputies continued their search of the vehicle they discovered approximately three ounces of crystal methamphetamine along with an additional amount of marijuana being less than 200 grams.

Wellman has been charged with Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fourth degree, Trafficking in Methamphetamine, a felony of the second degree, and Possession of Methamphetamine, also a felony of the second degree.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly...
20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car
Larry D. Burton Obit
Obituary: Burton, Larry D.
William Nutter Trial Update
Jim Mathers Obit
Obituary: Mathers, Jim
This photo provided by the Topsham Police Department shows a school bus that students steered...
Students steer bus to safety after driver collapses at wheel

Latest News

With St. Patrick’s Day just around the corner the Ohio State Highway Patrol are urging those...
Don’t Press your Luck this St. Patrick’s Day
Services were held Wednesday for long-time Ohio voting rights advocate Margaret ``Peg’'...
Ohio voter advocate dies at 90, uses obit to get out vote
Contracts have been approved for five public charter schools in West Virginia.
West Virginia board OKs contracts for public charter schools
West Virginia University is hosting a conference this week devoted to the study and promotion...
W. Va. University to host Appalachian Studies Conference