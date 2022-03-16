Cone N Shake expanding to the former Third Street Deli location

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The former location of the Third Street Deli in Marietta will have a new business occupying it.

Neader’s Cone N Shake will be expanding its operations out to the former Third Street Deli location.

Owners of the Cone N Shake say that this is a huge step for their business.

As the current location on Pike Street is only open for a limited time of the year and the Third Street location will be open all year.

The owners say that they have already seen around 20 applications for the new location.

“Now we have to decorate a dining room. Which we haven’t done anything like that in 12 years. Because we didn’t have a dining room here. So, we got to come up with a dining room for design and train the staff and get the kitchen setup the way we need. It should be a much bigger kitchen which is needed so we can grow and offer more menu items,” says owner, Jeff Neader.

Owners of the Cone N Shake say that they are currently looking into floor plans, staffing, permits, and inspections among many things before the new opening.

Officials say that the new venue is expected sometime between mid-April to the start of May.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.