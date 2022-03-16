Don’t Press your Luck this St. Patrick’s Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - With St. Patrick’s Day just around the corner the Ohio State Highway Patrol are urging those who plan to celebrate the holiday to designate a sober driver.

The Patrol and local law enforcements are working together to remove impaired drivers from the roads to show support of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Buzzed Driving is Drink Driving campaign.

According to the OSHP, during the last five years there were a total of 14 people killed in 11 fatal crashes. Of those fatal crashes, five were a result of impaired driving, resulting in eight deaths. Additionally, 137 people have been injured on St. Patrick’s Day due to crashes involving impaired drivers. The patrol made 627 OVI arrests from 2017 to 2021 on St. Patrick’s Day.

“We want all motorists to plan ahead before they start celebrating, and St. Patrick’s Day is no exception,” said Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent. “St. Patrick’s Day is synonymous with consumption of alcohol, which makes impaired driving enforcement during the holiday a priority for our troopers so that everyone remains safe.”

In the last five years, there have been 252 crashes on St. Patrick’s Day due to people operating a vehicle impaired.

If you see any motorists during the holiday that may seem impaired while behind the wheel dial #677 and report it.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.